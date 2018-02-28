BUSINESS

Changes DICK's, Walmart and other companies have made since Fla. school shooting

Many large national brands have changed their business practices as they relate to the NRA or gun sales in general since the Parkland shooting. (Shutterstock)

The National Rifle Association and the gun industry are facing a growing consumer backlash as many demand change following a Florida school shooting that left 17 teachers and students dead. In response, many large national brands have changed their business practices as they relate to the NRA or gun sales in general.

Here's a running list of the companies that have cut ties with the NRA or otherwise altered their business practices in the weeks since the shooting, changes the NRA has called "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice."

Allied Van Lines and North American Van Lines ended their affiliations with the NRA.

Delta Airlines will no longer offer discounted group travel rates to NRA members.

DICK's Sporting Goods will immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21, the company said Wednesday.



Beginning March 26, Enterprise and subsidiaries Alamo and National will stop offering an NRA discount.

First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract to offer an NRA-branded Visa card.

Car rental company Hertz is discontinuing a discount program for NRA members.

MetLife will no longer offer a discount for NRA members.

Paramount Rx is working to discontinue its NRA discount program, which is serviced by a third-party vendor.

Starkey Hearing will not renew its discount program with the NRA.



Cybersecurity company Symantec, which makes Norton Antivirus technology, will no longer offer a discount to NRA members.

Car-buying service TrueCar has terminated its NRA affiliation.

United Airlines will no longer offer a discounted rate to NRA members traveling to the organization's annual meeting.

Walmart will raise the age of purchase for firearms and ammunition from 18 to 21 years old in addition to removing assault-style rifles from its e-commerce website.

Wyndham Hotels said it has ended its affiliation with the NRA. It's not immediately clear what the company's relationship with the NRA entailed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
