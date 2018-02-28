Here's a running list of the companies that have cut ties with the NRA or otherwise altered their business practices in the weeks since the shooting, changes the NRA has called "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice."
Allied Van Lines and North American Van Lines ended their affiliations with the NRA.
Allied Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site.— Allied Van Lines (@alliedvl) February 23, 2018
Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website.— Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018
Beginning March 26, Enterprise and subsidiaries Alamo and National will stop offering an NRA discount.
Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael— EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018
Rachel, customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card.— First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018
Car rental company Hertz is discontinuing a discount program for NRA members.
We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz.— Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018
We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA.— MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018
Thank you all for your feedback.— Paramount Rx (@ParamountRx) February 24, 2018
Paramount Rx issued the statement below.
“The prescription discount program that is made available to NRA members is offered through a third-party vendor. We are working with that vendor to discontinue the program and remove the offering.”
We have made the decision not to renew our discount program with the NRA. We will be asking them to remove our information from their website. Our focus remains on bringing better hearing to people around the world in partnership with hearing professionals.— Starkey Hearing (@starkeyhearing) February 24, 2018
Cybersecurity company Symantec, which makes Norton Antivirus technology, will no longer offer a discount to NRA members.
Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association.— Symantec (@symantec) February 23, 2018
Car-buying service TrueCar has terminated its NRA affiliation.
TrueCar is ending its car buying service relationship with the NRA effective February 28, 2018.— TrueCar (@TrueCar) February 24, 2018
United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.— United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018
Building on our 2015 decision to not sell modern sporting rifles, we announced important changes today:— Walmart (@Walmart) February 28, 2018
- Raising the age for purchase of firearms and ammunition from 18 to 21 years old
- Removing online items resembling assault-style rifles
See details https://t.co/K7wnc0XEwK
Hello. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA.— Wyndham Worldwide (@Wyndham) February 24, 2018