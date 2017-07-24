BUSINESS

iRover hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

The recalled iRover hoverboard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.)

iRover is recalling about 2,800 hoverboards over concerns the lithium ion battery packs pose a risk of catching fire and exploding, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves iRover self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model numbers 87645 and 87644. They have two wheels on each end of the platform and have "iRover" printed on the front outer casing. The model number is listed on the bottom of the unit.

The CPSC said there have been two reports of battery packs in the hoverboards overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers are asked to stop using the scooters/hoverboards immediately and to contact iRover for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

For more information, consumers may call iRover toll-free at 888-348-6434 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.iroverus.com and click on the recall notice for more information.
