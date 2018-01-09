BUSINESS

Jeff Bezos now richest person in history

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in history with a net worth of $105 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Bezos surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates to gain the title of richest person in history. He also passed Gates to become the richest person in the world in 2017: once in briefly in July and again in October.

A jump in Amazon stock on Monday helped Bezos gain the richest person in history title. Bezos is also the owner of the Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space travel company.
