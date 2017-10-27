BUSINESS

Amazon's Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos once again became the richest person in the world following a jump in the company's stock prices on Friday.

Bezos' net worth of an estimated $90.6 billion has surpassed that of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $88.5 billion, according to Business Insider.

Amazon's better than estimated third quarter earnings and revenues helped Bezos surpass Gates. Bezos briefly usurped Gates as the richest person in the world in July when Amazon's stock prices rose ahead of their second quarter earnings. Prices dropped later in the day, giving the title back to Gates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyamazonbill gatesmicrosoftbusinessfinance
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
BBB: Protect your packages from thieves
Not at home? Amazon wants to let delivery people inside your house
Holidays spark hiring of seasonal workers
More Business
Top Stories
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
Man charged with holding knife to daughter's throat after police chase
Lockdown lifted at Tinley Park High School after threat
Immigrant girl, 10, with cerebral palsy detained after emergency surgery
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
More than 100 'Johns' arrested in illegal sex trade crackdown
Drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive to avoid DUI, police say
VIDEO: Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
Show More
EPA searches for source of Chicago River oil spill
Grambling State University student charged in deadly shootings
Police: St. Charles shooting was not result of armed intruder
Man charged in fatal Humboldt Park hit-and-run crash
A Mystery at U of I
More News
Top Video
Sweet treats tucked away in Glenview appliance store
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
EPA searches for source of Chicago River oil spill
Police: St. Charles shooting was not result of armed intruder
More Video