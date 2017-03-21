BUSINESS

Kenilworth to allow businesses to serve alcohol

KENILWORTH, Ill. (WLS) --
North suburban Kenilworth could soon have restaurants and businesses that serve alcohol.

The Kenilworth Village Board of Trustees on Monday made it possible for businesses to obtain a liquor license through an amendment to the village code.

The move now makes it possible for restaurants and coffee shops to serve beer, wine and liquor in what was previously a dry community.

"After a year of significant construction projects, the village board is now setting its sights on opportunities to be more business friendly and in turn, promote growth and development in the business district. Sometimes, people would like to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner. That experience would not have been possible in a Kenilworth restaurant,'' said Village President Bill Russell.

The change is an attempt to encourage restaurants to open in Kenilworth, where no restaurants are currently operating.

'We have a few vacant spaces that may be quite attractive to a new restaurant or café," Russell said.
