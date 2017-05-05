Lagunitas sold to Heineken

PETALUMA, Calif. (WLS) --Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global.
The craft beer-maker was sold to Heineken International, the world's second-largest beer company. Lagunitas had already sold a 50-percent stake to Heineken in 2015.
The company has headquarters in Chicago's Douglas Park neighborhood and Petaluma, Calif.
Tony Magee, who founded Lagunitas, explained Thursday in a Tumblr post that the deal is about expanding the brand across the world.
Lagunitas Director of Communications Karen Hamilton said Friday the taproom in Chicago will remain open.