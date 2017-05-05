Lagunitas sold to Heineken

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1956035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global. Heineken International announced that it is buying out the remaining stake of Lagunitas Thursday, in a deal to help propel the craft beer sector globally. (KGO-TV)