Lagunitas sold to Heineken

Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global.The craft beer-maker was sold to Heineken International, the world's second-largest beer company. Lagunitas had already sold a 50-percent stake to Heineken in 2015.The company has headquarters in Chicago's Douglas Park neighborhood and Petaluma, Calif.Tony Magee, who founded Lagunitas, explained Thursday in a Tumblr post that the deal is about expanding the brand across the world.Lagunitas Director of Communications Karen Hamilton said Friday the taproom in Chicago will remain open.