WHAT'S TRENDING

Life Time ditches cable news in gyms for "family-oriented environment"

EMBED </>More Videos

News junkies who work out at Life Time gyms across the country are up in arms after the company blacked out cable news networks from its televisions. (Shutterstock)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. --
News lovers need to find a new channel to watch while working out at one popular fitness chain that has completely removed cable news from its lineup.

Minnesota-based Life Time confirmed that it removed channels like CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and CNBC "to provide family-oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content" at its 128 locations.

"It always is our goal to meet the majority of members' expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of overall membership as well as our healthy way of life philosophy," the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV and ESPN remain available, as do local television stations.

Social media reaction to the decision was mixed, with some users thanking Life Time for a gym environment that helps them "escape from the news of the real world."

Others called foul on the change, with one member pointing out that the remaining channels air programming that is not family-oriented and another claiming that "adults can handle the news."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscable televisionnewstelevisiongymmsnbcCNNfox newsu.s. & worldbig talkers
WHAT'S TRENDING
Star Wars fans ditch their shirts for #KyloRenChallenge
Dog leotards aren't just cute, they have a cool purpose
No, Pres. Trump did not demand the 'gorilla channel'
'Wow!!' Snowfall leaves toddler adorably in awe
Now your cat can ring in the new year with cat champagne
More what's trending
BUSINESS
'Raw' untreated drinking water gaining popularity, difficult to get
Better Business Bureau: Top scams of 2017
Burger King offers refunds for botched coupon deal
Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch
More Business
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $570M jackpot on Saturday
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Little dog recovering after being snatched by eagle
SWAT team called after 16-year-old boy shot in Park Manor
Bears interview John DeFilippo for head coaching job
Gym chain bans cable news networks
Dog left on porch overnight freezes to death; couple faces animal cruelty charge
Show More
Local leaders push to protect DACA recipients as budget deadline looms
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn; 1 winner gets $450M jackpot
Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court
Christmas tree recycling starts in Chicago
Florida man calls 911 to report himself for drunk driving
More News
Top Video
Local leaders push to protect DACA recipients as budget deadline looms
GYMGUYZ demonstrate exercises and fitness ideas for 2018
Weekend Watch: Importance of civic engagement
Frozen pipe prevention tips
More Video