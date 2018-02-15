BUSINESS

Lowe's and Home Depot plan to hire seasonal workers

A customer leaves the Home Depot store in Cranberry, Pa., Butler County, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014.

NEW YORK --
Lowe's and Home Depot plan on hiring thousands of workers to fill seasonal jobs as the spring and summer rush approaches.

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Cos. plans to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers to meet demand at its more than 1,700 stores in the U.S. It will hold a hiring event Feb. 21 at its locations throughout the U.S., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Atlanta-based The Home Depot Inc. plans to hire over 80,000 seasonal workers at its more than 2,280 stores. The company on Wednesday unveiled a new app that allows job-seekers to self-schedule an interview. The tool has been in pilot testing since November.

Lowe's employs nearly 250,000 people across the U.S., while Home Depot employs more than 400,000 people.
