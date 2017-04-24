MCDONALD'S

McDonald's reveals new uniforms to mixed reviews

FILE -- McDonald's has unveiled new uniforms (McDonald's)

McDonald's has revealed its new staff uniforms and not everyone is excited. The new look is gray-on-gray uniforms.

It's a big departure from McDonald's classic red and yellow attire. Designer Waraire Boswell used to work at McDonald's. He says he wanted to create a uniform that employees wouldn't mind wearing outside of work.

Many aren't seeing the vision with social media went crazy over the weekend. Some saying McDonald's was ushering in "modern dystopia" others comparing the uniforms to some kind of star wars costume.

