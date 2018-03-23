BUSINESS

Mr. Rogers stamp to debut Friday as USPS honors Fred Rogers

It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The "forever" stamp goes on sale Friday. It pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show's Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Postal officials are holding a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those planning to attend the ceremony are Rogers' widow and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
