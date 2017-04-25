BUSINESS

Muddy jeans selling for $425 at Nordstrom

HOUSTON, Texas --
You've seen their clear knee 'mom' jeans, but now Nordstrom has an even dirtier option for you. Literally.

The retail company is selling pre-dirtied jeans for $425.

The jeans comes with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that, according to the website, "shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

The site goes on to say they're "Americana work wear that's seen some hard-working action."

The pants are getting some hard criticism online. What do you think? Check out the ABC13 Facebook page and weigh-in.

