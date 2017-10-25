BUSINESS

New DHL shipping facility opens at O'Hare Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Chicago said holiday shipping will get a boost with the Wednesday opening of a new facility at O?Hare International Airport. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago said holiday shipping will get a boost with the Wednesday opening of a new facility at O'Hare International Airport.

This is the latest expansion by DHL at the airport. The $10 million air shipment facility is located at O'Hare's northeast cargo campus.

The e-commerce industry is rapidly growing. DHL officials said that's why the company continues to expand.

They chose Chicago for its strong network of transportation and workforce. O'Hare is a leading international cargo airport, ranking No. 2 in the country by value of shipments.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be on hand for the opening of the new facility Wednesday morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessohare airportbusinessChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Sears cuts ties with Whirlpool after 100 years
Pullman revival: New businesses open in historic South Side neighborhood
Dishwashers recalled due to risk of fire
Lawsuit accuses diet soda makers of misleading consumers
More Business
Top Stories
2 killed at Grambling State University
Robert Guillaume, Emmy-winning actor, dies at 89
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
China's Xi given 2nd 5-year term as Communist Party leader
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
Boy, 10, swept through Hinsdale drainage pipe after heavy rain
Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
Show More
Judge rules Palatine support workers can rejoin picket line
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Signed Rizzo photo missing from young cancer patient's room
More News
Top Video
2 killed at Grambling State University
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video