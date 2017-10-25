The city of Chicago said holiday shipping will get a boost with the Wednesday opening of a new facility at O'Hare International Airport.This is the latest expansion by DHL at the airport. The $10 million air shipment facility is located at O'Hare's northeast cargo campus.The e-commerce industry is rapidly growing. DHL officials said that's why the company continues to expand.They chose Chicago for its strong network of transportation and workforce. O'Hare is a leading international cargo airport, ranking No. 2 in the country by value of shipments.Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be on hand for the opening of the new facility Wednesday morning.