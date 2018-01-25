New Paint & Sip Spot 'The Painted Penguin' Now Open In Streeterville

A new paint and sip spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called The Painted Penguin, the new addition is located at 845 N. Michigan Ave. (between Chestnut St. & Pearson St.) in Streeterville.
This new creative space--which has three other Chicago-area locations and an outpost in Ohio--offers classes in ceramic painting, canvas painting, and beading for all ages and skill levels.
Customers can select from more 3,000 plaster and bisque pieces on hand; and "all you have to do is find the one that you want to paint." Once you're done, you can take your masterpiece home the same day without having to worry about time-consuming high-fire kilns.
For painting on canvas, teachers are on hand to give students step-by-step instructions and to offer tips and techniques of the trade. (Take a look at all of the classes and services on offer here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, The Painted Penguin currently has a five-star rating.
Cerulean F., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 15th, said: "The Painted Penguin at Water Tower Place, is one of those places that you find and think, and this is awesome. Fabulous location. Stopped in to look around and found painting something for my desk."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Painted Penguin is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)
