Pullman revival: New businesses open in historic South Side neighborhood

One South Side neighborhood is seeing a retail revitalization. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's being called a retail revival. Several new businesses are scheduled to open in a historic area of Chicago's South Side.

A new Potbelly is just the start of a push to revitalize the city's Pullman neighborhood.

The sandwich shop opened as part of the new 10,000-square-foot Gateway Retail Center along 111th Street. City leaders said the Gateway will bring new amenities and dining options to the community.

A unique trait of this Potbelly is that it features art showcasing the history of the neighborhood.

Long-time Pullman resident Tom McMahon said this was much-needed. He said for a long time, Pullman felt like a forgotten neighborhood.

"I witnessed, first hand, the flight of business and retail out of the area to the hallowed ground of suburbia. Now I'm witnessing the resurgence of it, back here in our neighborhood. This is very exciting. It's uplifting. It gives our neighborhood hope," McMahon said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Alderman Anthony Beale attended the grand opening. They spoke in front of residents and community leaders about investing in neighborhoods.

By the end of the year, the Gateway will have a new bakeshop and cleaners. It is expected to serve 300,000 visitors to the area.
businessretailbusinessChicagoPullman
