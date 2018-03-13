BUSINESS

Toys 'R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide, according to report

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports say Toys R Us is going out of business: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 12, 2018 (WPVI)

By
According to multiple reports, come Tuesday a big announcement could come down from Toys R' Us regarding shutting down all stores if there isn't a last-minute save to bail them out.

The toy store giant and its companion stores Babies R' Us could all shut down by this week, according to published reports.

In January, stores in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Exton, Pennsylvania became a part of a growing list slated to close after the retailer entered bankruptcy last year.

"We heard initially they were closing some of the stores and now we're hearing they're closing all of the stores so sales are even higher," said Mary Mancini, of Downingtown.

At stores that have announced that they are closing there are deep discounts, but shoppers said there are also restrictions.

"They said with liquidation they can't do any returns or exchanges," said Mancini.

David Fiorenza, an economics professor at the Villanova School of Business, said online retailers gain an advantage with tax breaks if nationwide closures happen.

Fiorenza said besides hundreds of lost jobs there is an impact of empty storefronts of this size in communities.

"I think you're going to see more retail in the next few years close because of the nature of the Internet," he said. "The bricks and mortar is really the best thing for a community. They're paying real estate tax, they're paying business taxes, the people who are shopping are paying sales taxes, employees are paying wage taxes ..."

In a tweet last week, Toys R' Us said they've seen an amazing outpouring of love and they are still open for business.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessshoppingretailstore closingtoys r usconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
ALDI brings Instacart to Chicago area
Housewares industry unsure of future impact from steel, aluminum tariffs
Oswego spice shop serves up opportunities for adults with disabilities
Toys 'R' Us could go out of business next week
More Business
Top Stories
Gov. Rauner plans to veto bill to license gun dealers
Former Cub Jake Arrieta writes thank you letter to Chicago after signing with Phillies
President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears
Feds: A Chicago hub in latest Sinaloa Cartel drug plot
Show More
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
Hammond police release surveillance images of suspects in 4 thefts
Bears, Allen Robinson agree on 3-year, $42M contract, WR says
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
More News
Top Video
Gov. Rauner plans to veto bill to license gun dealers
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
MS Awareness Week celebrates those with multiple sclerosis
More Video