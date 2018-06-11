BUSINESS

'We don't want any beef with you:' Restaurants react to IHOP's name change to IHOb

EMBED </>More Videos

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

When the International House of Pancakes decided to get into the burger game, burger joints around the country took to Twitter to tease the new kid on the block.



And of course, IHOb's biggest rival had to chime in:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodrestaurantbreakfastsocial mediatwitteru.s. & world
BUSINESS
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
Sears at Six Corners, last in Chicago, closing permanently next month
Design your own clothes (with wine!) at Wicker Park's The Garment Creative
IHOb? IHOP hints at forthcoming name change
More Business
Top Stories
Woman, 81, found decapitated in Far South Side home
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
New Metra BNSF schedule goes into effect
Driver, 15, to face judge in deadly crash involving infant, 8 other teens
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
1 killed, 1 injured in South Chicago crash that sent car into garage
World's biggest bath bomb made in Indiana
Show More
The end of net neutrality is here
Garbage truck driver charged with drunk driving after plowing into 9 cars
Kidnappers allegedly shoved woman in trunk, led police on deadly chase
Woman's body found next to makeshift coffin
Sister of mom accused of torturing 13 kids claims woman practiced witchcraft
More News