BUSINESS

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban fur sales

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1.

RELATED: SF poised to become first major U.S. city to ban sale of furs

It doesn't apply to second-hand items, or sheep or lambskin.

Supervisor Katy Tang says the cruelty animals endure for the purposes of becoming clothing and accessories is not consistent with the values of the city.
RELATED: SF Supervisor Tang, activists staging City Hall anti-fur rally

Berkeley and West Hollywood have similar bans.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesssan francisco countyclothingbananimalsanimal newssan francisco board of supervisorsretailshoppingpoliticsfashionu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Michael Ferro retires from Tronc, CEO Justin Dearborn named chairman of board
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
Customers: Brooks Shoe Service closed, luxury items thrown away
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
More Business
Top Stories
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Mark Anthony Conditt, alleged Austin bomber: What we know
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Schools superintendent accused of being student bully
Texas mom missing since 2016 arrested at NC hospital
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Show More
Baby's body found hidden in cat litter, police say
1 dead in North Side building fire, fire officials say
Writing on dollar found in Wisconsin casts new light on 1999 disappearance of girl
Kirk Korver, ex-Bull Kyle Korver's brother, dies at 27
Lollapalooza 2018 lineup revealed
More News
Top Video
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
ComEd workers from Chicago area rebuild playground in Puerto Rico
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
More Video