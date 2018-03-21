San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban fur sales

SAN FRANCISCO --San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1.
It doesn't apply to second-hand items, or sheep or lambskin.
Supervisor Katy Tang says the cruelty animals endure for the purposes of becoming clothing and accessories is not consistent with the values of the city.
Berkeley and West Hollywood have similar bans.