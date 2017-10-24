  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
BUSINESS

Sears to stop selling Whirlpool appliances, cuts ties after 100 years

(AP Photos)

NEW YORK --
Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business relationship that dates back more than 100 years.

In a note sent to its stores last week, Sears said that Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

Sears has been ravaged by new competition for years, from stores like Home Depot and also from Amazon.com and other online retailers. It's been closing stores as competitors take a bigger slice of the territory it dominated for decades. In the U.S., consumers buy most of their small appliances, from Walmart, according to market research firm TraQline. Amazon comes in second, with Sears placing fourth behind Target.

The end of the Sears-Whirlpool partnership is effective immediately and Sears is also pulling from its floor products from Whirlpool subsidiaries like Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air.

Sears said that it would sell off the remainder of its Whirlpool inventory. Its stores will now only sell its Kenmore products and other brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch.

The relationship reaches back to 1916, when Whirlpool began making two types of wringer washers for Sears, Roebuck and Co., according to Whirlpool's website. At that time, Sears operated exclusively through mail order. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois, company, now Sears Holdings Corp., also owns Kmart.

Shares of Whirlpool Corp., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, tumbled more than 9 percent before the market open on Tuesday.

Related Topics:
businesssearsu.s. & worldappliances
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Pullman revival: New businesses open in historic South Side neighborhood
Dishwashers recalled due to risk of fire
Lawsuit accuses diet soda makers of misleading consumers
Domino's looking to hire 2,000 workers at Chicago area stores
More Business
Top Stories
CPS 'do-not-hire' workers rehired at charter, contract schools
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Dan Ryan semi crash causes concrete to fall, closes Chinatown Feeder ramp
Father of missing 3-year-old girl charged with first-degree felony
VIDEO: Woman goes shopping with four pigs and a pug
Male stole cell phones from women by force in Lakeview, Logan Square, police say
DePaul University security guards to strike Tuesday
Love for Ben: Gary community raises money for boy who lost both parents
Show More
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
EPA: Westmont gas station knew about leaks days before fires
Parents: School forced girl with autism to sit at confined desk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos