BUSINESS

Some Gothamist news sites brought back to life by public radio, but not Chicagoist

NEW YORK --
Gothamist, a pithy news website covering New York City shut down last year after reporters unionized, and satellites in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., are getting a new life thanks to public radio.

Public radio stations WNYC in New York, KPCC in Los Angeles, and WAMU in Washington announced the purchase Friday. They said that the acquisition was funded largely through two anonymous donors and stations partners.

"We are committed to telling stories rooted in New York and that matter to New Yorkers," said Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio. "As we've seen a decline in local journalism in even the largest metropolitan areas across the country, even at a time when it's so vital, we remain committed to strong, independent reporting that fills the void."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Gothamist, LAist and DCist will re-launch in the spring. There is no word if Chicagoist will re-launch.

For about a decade, the sites in the three cities along with others around the country offered quirky takes on city life, from news to restaurant reviews to to-do guides. Gothamist was purchased last year by Joe Ricketts, the billionaire owner of the Chicago Cubs and local news sites DNAinfo.

About a week after New York staffs voted to unionize, Ricketts shut them all down, calling it a business decision. He said combined daily news reports were sent to a half-million email addresses.

The deal also gives the public radio stations control over story archives, internet domains and social media sites from DNAinfo, as well as Chicagoist and SFist in San Francisco. WNYC officials said they were exploring ways to find new homes for those sites to "ensure the kind of quality local news" they provided to their communities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswebsitesNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DNAinfo Chicago shuts down
BUSINESS
'Chicago Best Furniture' opens in Irving Park
Consumer Reports: Social media tips for your next job search
'Foyer Shop' Brings Flowers, Gifts & More To Andersonville
'dd's Discounts' Opens Its Doors In Montclare
More Business
Top Stories
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
Grandmother, 82, commits suicide after falling for scam
Father charged with murdering 2-year-old son denied bond
Indiana Sunday alcohol sales ban could be history
Police: Father kills 5-year-old son with shovel, buries him in yard
Rick Gates, ex-Donald Trump campaign aide, pleads guilty
Threats to Chicago area schools cancel classes, fuel anxiety
Dixmoor assisted-living home evacuated, residents living in 'deplorable' conditions
Show More
Madigan's importance to Democratic Party likened to wartime general
Ex-NFL player in custody after threatening post prompts school closure
Chicago rapper G Herbo, 2 others charged with illegal gun possession
Students honored for alerting teacher to loaded gun outside school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos