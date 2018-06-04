BUSINESS

Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 23, 2016, file photo, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the coffee company's annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

NEW YORK --
Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago.

Schultz, who oversaw the transformation of Starbucks into a global chain with more than 28,000 locations, had left the CEO job at the company last year to focus on innovation and social impact projects.

The Seattle-based chain says Schultz will take the title of chairman emeritus as of June 26, and is writing a book about Starbucks' social impact efforts.

"Starbucks changed the way millions of people drink coffee, this is true, but we also changed people's lives in communities around the world for the better," Schultz said in a letter to Starbucks employees.

Schultz said he was considering "a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service," but wasn't sure what the future would hold. He had endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before the last presidential election and had sometimes deflected questions about whether he would run for office.

He had often aligned himself and Starbucks with social issues like race and jobs for underprivileged youth - even when those efforts fell flat, like the "Race Together" campaign that encourage workers to talk about race with customers.

More recently, as the company tried to restore its reputation after the arrest of two black men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia, Schultz said he didn't want people to feel "less than" if they were refused bathroom access.

Last week, the company closed its U.S. stores for several hours for bias awareness training, one of the measures it promised after the men in Philadelphia were arrested as they waited for an associate but hadn't bought anything.

"Please remember, Starbucks is at its best when our stores and offices are welcoming places for everyone" he said in his letter.

Schultz, who had returned as the company's CEO in 2008, was credited with turning around Starbucks' fortunes. He oversaw the expansion of the chain's food and beverage menu and the growth of its popular loyalty program and mobile app.

In his letter, Schultz also credited the company with "balancing profitability and social conscience, compassion and rigor, and love and responsibility."

Starbucks said Myron E. "Mike" Ullman would be the new chairman of the board upon Schultz's retirement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstarbucksu.s. & worldWashingtonNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
McDonald's celebrates grand opening of West Loop HQ
Major food service company ditches plastic straws at 1,000 cafes
Sears to close another 72 stores
Starbucks across Chicago close to train workers on examining bias
More Business
Top Stories
Firefighter among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills
Police: Boy, 11, found shot to death in West Pullman
Suspect in Scottsdale, Ariz. killings found dead in hotel room
Supreme Court rules in favor of Colo. baker who refused to make same-sex wedding cake
Program offers free summer meals, snacks to Illinois youth
CFD diver Juan Bucio laid to rest after emotional funeral
Pregnant pit bull euthanized during labor, volunteer says
Woman accused of lying about rape by football players to go on trial
Show More
VIDEO: Woman run over at least 3 times, allegedly by ex-lover
McDonald's celebrates grand opening of West Loop HQ
Amber Alert: Virginia 7-month-old possibly abducted by sex offender
Gov. Rauner signs Illinois budget
More News