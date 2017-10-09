BUSINESS

Three-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove

EMBED </>More Videos

Dove is apologizing about an ad it released over the weekend. (KTRK)

Dove is apologizing for an ad that many consider to be racist.

It shows a looping image of a black woman removing a dark-brown t-shirt to reveal a white woman.

The three-second GIF appeared on the company's Facebook page Friday.

Complaints about the ad, along with screenshots, quickly went viral.

The company tweeted an apology, saying it had "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully" and quickly removed the ad.


This isn't the first time Dove has been accused of depicting racism in its advertising.

In 2011, an ad featuring three women with different skin tones from dark to light standing in front of the words "before" and "after", which were meant to show skin dryness, was also removed due to a backlash.

Related Topics:
businessadvertisingcommercial adracismviralwomen
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Monopoly Man photobombs Senate hearing on Equifax
Foxconn will locate plant in southeastern Wisconsin
'Shark Tank' guest judge Rohan Oza shares branding tips
More Business
Top Stories
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
5 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Man sues MLB, Cubs after going blind from foul ball to eye at Wrigley
American Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Newborn baby's death ruled homicide, medical examiner says
Show More
VIDEO: Irate 68-year-old man clings to moving school bus
Man charged after being shot during Bronzeville home invasion
Pence leaves NFL game early over anthem protest
White House releases long list of demands for DACA fix
More News
Top Video
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
A weakened Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast
More Video