  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Elgin Police release body-cam video from officer involved shooting on I-90... NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Loyola Ramblers basketball team leaves Atlanta hotel for Sweet 16 game - 3PM
TOYS R US

Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us. (Jacques M. Chenet/Corbis via Getty Images)

WAYNE, N.J. --
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus has died as the iconic toy store he founded decades ago prepares to liquidate, the company announced Thursday.

"There have been many sad moments for Toys'R'Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus," the company said in a tweet, adding that its thoughts and prayers are with Lazarus' family.


Lazarus founded a furniture store, the forerunner to the toy chain, in 1948. His death comes just a week after the company announced plans to shutter its domestic operation after a "devastating" performance during the critical holiday retail season.

The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores, which employ more than 30,000 people, over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstoys r usu.s. & worldretailshopping
TOYS R US
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Toys R Us planning to liquidate its US operations, closing 740 stores
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
More toys r us
BUSINESS
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
'My dog ate my work schedule' among bizarre excuses workers gave for being late
City sites visited by Amazon HQ2 scouts
San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban fur sales
More Business
Top Stories
Elgin police release body camera video of shooting on I-90
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Bozo the Clown actor Frank Avruch dies at 89 in Boston
See the royal wedding invitations
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Wanted Lake County man stabs himself to avoid arrest
Show More
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
More News
Top Video
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Former Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to misdemeanor in hazing case
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
More Video