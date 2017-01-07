BUSINESS

Volkswagen recalls 136,000 autos for antilock brake fix

This is the Volkswagen logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling nearly 136,000 Audi and Volkswagen autos to fix potential problems with their antilock brake systems.

The recall covers 135,683 vehicles, including certain 2009-10 Volkswagen Jetta A5 sedans, 2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, Eos, GTI, Rabbit and Audi A3 vehicles and 2010 Volkswagen Golf A6 vehicles. In them, the control unit for the antilock brake system may fail when the system or the auto's electronic stability control are activated.

Volkswagen will notify owners, and repairs will be made free of charge.

The automaker traced the problem to the use of an incorrect solder compound, which may cause cracks that prevent sufficient electrical power to flow.
Related Topics:
businessauto recallvolkswagenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
The Limited just shut all of its stores
Major retailers see drop in sales, some stores to close
Better Business Bureau reveals top scams of 2016
Sears sells Craftsman to Stanley Black and Decker
More Business
Top Stories
Gurnee man fatally shot by police on Metra train in Deerfield
FBI: Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre
Florida airport victims: World travelers, a social butterfly
The Limited just shut all of its stores
Thousands line up to get tickets to Obama's farewell speech
2nd Urban Prep student fatally shot within a week on West Side
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway
Show More
Man charged with pointing gun at another driver on I-290
3 rob Park Ridge convenience store
21-year-old man missing from Lower West Side
3rd person dies after Chatham shooting on Christmas
Convicted killer receives first state-funded sex-reassignment surgery in California prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos