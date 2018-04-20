  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago area students take part in National School Walkout...NOW

Calif. police search for stolen trailer with 8,000 Disneyland tickets inside

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Future Farmers of America is asking for your help to find a trailer that was stolen. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
The California Future Farmers of America (FFA) is asking for your help to find a trailer that was stolen. The trailer had been loaded with audio/visual equipment, awards, thousands of Disneyland tickets and registration materials for the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference.

The trailer was taken from the organization's headquarters in the town of Galt, not far from the state capitol in Sacramento at about 3:10 am Wednesday.

Image of the suspect vehicle and the trailer that was stolen: a white Wells Cargo double axle box trailer, with license plate number 4KJ1127.


The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the theft, says the trailer is a white Wells Cargo double axle box trailer, with license plate number 4KJ1127. The suspect's truck is described as a dark-colored, long-bed pickup truck with an extended cab.

If you have information on the trailer or the truck, you are asked to call the CHP at 916-861-1300.

The State FFA Leadership Conference is to be held in Anaheim in the coming days, from April 22nd until April 25th. The trailer was to head from the headquarters to Anaheim soon.

The trailer contained 8,000 Disneyland tickets were to be distributed to the attendees. Because the tickets may be invalidated by Disney, the CHP is telling people to use extra caution when buying passes from unknown sources.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeburglaryfuture farmers of americatrailerscalifornia highway patroldisneylandu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood ID'd
Students across Chicago area take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Cartoon depicts Barbara Bush reunion with daughter she lost to cancer
1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
NC man hoping to sell iPhone dragged by car in terrifying Craigslist scam
Woman sexually assaulted at Lakeview apartment
Show More
Dad of kids murdered by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Man hides in back seat, threatens to kill Texas woman
More News