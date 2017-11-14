California shootings at 7 locations kill 5, injure kids at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say three people were killed after a shooting occurred at multiple locations in Tehama County this morning. (Brian Rodgers)

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
RED BLUFF, Calif. --
A series of shootings at seven locations in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and wounded two children on Tuesday, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter after responding to a domestic violence incident involving the shooter. Two shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

One student was shot at an elementary school and second child was shot in a truck. At least seven children and adults have been hospitalized.

The shooter appeared to be randomly picking targets, authorities said.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.



"It was right about 8 a.m. we had multiple shots fired in Rancho Tehama," Johnston said. "That evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school, at the elementary school. I am told at this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets, that's what I'm told."

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school, but that a "number" of students were shot and wounded. About 100 students attend the school, which has kindergarten through fifth grades.

Johnston said the school had been cleared by 10 a.m. but he did not have any information about the victims there.

A man says his roommate is among the victims in Northern California and that his neighbor was the gunman.

Brian Flint tells the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding on Tuesday that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.

He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.

Flint says he had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.

Three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings, Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center spokeswoman Marcy Miracle said. She declined to provide other details about the victims or their injuries.

Enloe Hospital officials four patients were transported there. Three of those patients are students. The fourth patient is an adult.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingdeadly shootingu.s. & worldCalifornia
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Uber rant caught on camera; fired Texas prosecutor speaks
Dog groomer accused of slamming pet on table
Tampa police hunt house-by-house for killer after 4th slaying
UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting leave China for US
VIDEO: Semi pushes car for half mile on I-55 after crash
FDA approves digital pill that records patient data in app
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Show More
No more indictments in Laquan McDonald shooting, prosecutor says
Two men charged with Bridgeport Arts Center burglary
Chicago cop honored for donating bone marrow to sick baby
Deputies: 3 arrested following alleged rape revealed on Facebook Live
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Semi pushes car for half mile on I-55 after crash
Chicago cop honored for donating bone marrow to sick baby
Illinois governor's race: Biss targets Pritzker tax returns, likens him to Trump
Sessions says he didn't lie under oath
More Video