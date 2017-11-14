California shootings at 7 locations kill 5, injure kids at school

A series of shootings at seven locations in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and wounded two children on Tuesday, authorities said.Law enforcement officers killed the shooter after responding to a domestic violence incident involving the shooter. Two shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.One student was shot at an elementary school and second child was shot in a truck. At least seven children and adults have been hospitalized.The shooter appeared to be randomly picking targets, authorities said.Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento."It was right about 8 a.m. we had multiple shots fired in Rancho Tehama," Johnston said. "That evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school, at the elementary school. I am told at this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets, that's what I'm told."Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school, but that a "number" of students were shot and wounded. About 100 students attend the school, which has kindergarten through fifth grades.Johnston said the school had been cleared by 10 a.m. but he did not have any information about the victims there.A man says his roommate is among the victims in Northern California and that his neighbor was the gunman.Brian Flint tells the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding on Tuesday that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.Flint says he had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.Three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings, Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center spokeswoman Marcy Miracle said. She declined to provide other details about the victims or their injuries.Enloe Hospital officials four patients were transported there. Three of those patients are students. The fourth patient is an adult.