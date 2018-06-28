Continuing to cover story with Capital journalists Chase Cook and Pat Ferguson. Thanks to our @baltimoresun colleagues who are here too. There will be a Capital Friday. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

A law enforcement official says the suspect in the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper shooting mutilated his fingers in what investigators think was an effort to prevent him from being easily identified.The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.The official says investigators believe the suspect was attempting to prevent them from getting a fingerprint match.The official says that investigators have nonetheless been able to identify the man, though it was not immediately clear how.Bill Krampf, the acting police chief for Anne Arundel County, said in a news conference on Thursday evening that he could not confirm details about how the suspect was identified.Five people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland, said acting Anne Arundel County police chief Bill Krampf."Around three" others were injured, Krampf said.Photojournaist Joshua McKerrow tweeted that, with the help of staff at the Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette would in fact publish a newspaper Friday."Continuing to cover story with Capital journalists Chase Cook and Pat Ferguson. Thanks to our @baltimoresun colleagues who are here too. There will be a Capital Friday," he tweeted.Krampf said officers "tactically secured" the newspaper's building - meaning authorities have made sure there are no additional threats inside. They recovered what they thought may have been an explosive device but "that has been taken care of," and they don't anticipate additional explosive devices.Police evacuated 170 people safely from the building in the aftermath of the incident.Authorities say the shooter, who was not carrying identification, is a white adult male who police have not identified. They say he used a long gun in the attack. A U.S. official who was briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunman was not cooperating with investigators.Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers raced to the scene, arriving in 60 seconds, and took the gunman into custody without an exchange of gunfire.At least two hospitals said they received three patients, two of them with minor injuries not caused by gunshots.People could be seen leaving the newspaper building with their hands up as police cars and other emergency vehicles converged on the scene.tronc, the Chicago-based company that owns the Capital Gazette and the Chicago Tribune, released the following statement regarding the Annapolis shooting:"We are deeply saddened today by the attack in our Capital-Gazette newsroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are focused now on providing our employees and their families with support during this tragic time. We commend the police and first responders for their quick response," said Justin Dearborn, Chairman and CEO, tronc, Inc.A reporter at the paper said a gunman fired through newsroom's glass door.One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN.The suspect initially refused to cooperate, a law enforcement source said. The suspect had no identification when he was apprehended and FBI found no information immediately in the system, the source said.Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette police reporter, tweeted the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.""There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he said.In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Davis said the scene "was like a war zone.""I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff -- not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death -- all the time," he said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."Susan O'Brien, a spokesperson for the city of Annapolis, said the publication "is a newspaper we live with every day.""Our hearts are with the family," she told CNN.O'Brien said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on the scene.Earlier, Hogan tweeted he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.""Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now," Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted.The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.Capital Gazette Communications publishes multiple newspapers, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette.The Capital is one of America's oldest newspapers, beginning life as the Evening Capital in 1884.The company that publishes it started in 1727 with the Maryland Gazette. In 1767, Anne Catharine Green became the first female newspaper publisher in the country and the Maryland Gazette fought the stamp tax that started the American Revolution.For many decades, there were two papers that served the region -- The Maryland Gazette, a weekly, and the Evening Capital, a daily.In 1981, The Evening Capital became The Capital. And in 1994, the company that owned it launched one of the first newspaper websites in the US with CapitalOnline.com.Today, The Capital serves Annapolis, Anne Arunedel County and Kent Island. It has a daily readership of about 67,000 and a Sunday readership of 83,000, according to the Baltimore Sun Group, which owns it.The New York Police Department immediately deployed counterterrorism teams to news organizations around the city in a move police said was prompted not by any specific threat and was instead done as a precaution. Police could be seen outside The New York Times, ABC News and Fox News early in the evening.