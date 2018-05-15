Car crashes, catches fire in Garfield Park after reported chase

A car crashed and caught fire in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood after what witnesses said was a police pursuit.Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Jackson and Hamlin a little before 4 p.m.Chicago fire officials said no one was taken for treatment after the crash. Firefighters extinguished the fire with foam.A large police presence remains at the scene. The burned-out vehicle remains in the intersection.A witness who was apparently involved in the crash said there was a police pursuit of some individuals who may have been in the car. The vehicle was heading west, the witness said, when it rear-ended the witness's vehicle."As I was pulling over, as I saw the sires, the car that was being chased, or a car was coming down full speed, as I was pulling over he lost control and he smashed into my back end," said Dean Delis, witness.Delis said he was not injured, and that he saw someone run from the vehicle after the crash.Police have not yet released any details about the incident.