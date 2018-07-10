Car crashes into Blue Island Library

A car crashed into the Blue Island Public Library overnight.The vehicle slammed into the front wall of the building, which is located at 2433 York Street in the south suburb.Debris and broken glass were scattered across the scene, inside and outside the library. Crews had a huge mess to clean up after the crash.There were no reports of injuries. No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.It is unclear whether the library will be open to patrons on Tuesday.