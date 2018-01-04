Car plows into Winnetka nail salon

A car plowed into a nail salon in north suburban Winnetka Thursday evening.The co-owner of Grace Nails in the 1000-block of Green Bay Road said the vehicle went all the way into the salon and through a shared wall with a vacant restaurant. No one was injured."First of all, my employees, my clients, and everything was good, so no one was here at the time, they were at the back side of the store so they were fine also," said Justin Kim.Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 4:45 p.m.What caused the car to drive into the building was not immediately clear. The incident remains under investigation.