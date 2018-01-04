  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Car plows into Winnetka nail salon

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) --
A car plowed into a nail salon in north suburban Winnetka Thursday evening.

The co-owner of Grace Nails in the 1000-block of Green Bay Road said the vehicle went all the way into the salon and through a shared wall with a vacant restaurant. No one was injured.

"First of all, my employees, my clients, and everything was good, so no one was here at the time, they were at the back side of the store so they were fine also," said Justin Kim.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 4:45 p.m.

What caused the car to drive into the building was not immediately clear. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildingnail salonWinnetka
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Park Ridge police: Tow truck involved in at least 14 hit-and-runs
Bomb cyclone forces flight cancellations at Chicago airports
It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
'Jeopardy' on hold while Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery
Cause of Naperville house fire under investigation
CPD First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro to retire in February
Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown
Woman killed, man found dead in downtown Lake Forest ID'd
Show More
Lake effect snow, cold blast Northwest Indiana
Group calls for special prosecutor in fatal CPD shooting
Boy, 4, discovered living in closet had meth in system, police say
CHILLING VIDEO: Mom confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
New Year's babies born across the Chicago area
More Photos