Car slams into Skokie pawn shop

A woman drove her car through the front window of a pawn shop in Skokie on Tuesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman drove her car through the front window of a pawn shop in Skokie on Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed the car crashing through the window of the shop, located in the 3500 block of Dempster Street. Witnesses said the woman may have gotten confused and just couldn't stop.

The video also showed the store's owner and two customers jumping out of the way of the vehicle. The store owner suffered some cuts due to broken glass. The driver and the other two people inside the store at the time were not injured.
