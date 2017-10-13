Card skimming device found at Indiana gas station

Police hope someone can help them find the suspects in a credit and debit card skimming scam in northwest Indiana.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) --
Police believe a card skimming device was attached to a fuel pump at a Lukes One Stop gas station in Liberty Township on October 1.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office wants to question the three men and one woman about the cardskimming device.

The suspects' pictures were taken by a surveillance camera at a Walmart store in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Porter County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 219-477-3140.
