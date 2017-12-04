Cardinal Cupich tours hurricane damage in Puerto Rico

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico (WLS) --Cardinal Blase Cupich got a first-hand look Monday at Puerto Rico's widespread hurricane damage as he toured remote regions of the western part of the island.
Cupich, the leader of the Chicago Archdiocese, arrived Sunday in San Juan and visited Mayaguez on Monday.
"I think there is an unevenness in terms of the repairs that have been done. Some places are up and running pretty well, and others yet, especially in the more remote areas that I'm hearing about that need a lot of attention," Cupich said.
His visit comes three months after Hurricane Maria hit and is being made at the request of Pope Francis.
In Anasco, just south of Mayaguez, flood waters engulf homes along a small creek in the remote community. Homes filled with mud and residents' belongings were destroyed. On Monday, they continued to clean-up, using wheel barrels to remove the mud.
"If I leave all that mud in there and I don't clean it off, I'm going to lose the house totally. So the idea is to clean it out and wait for the outcome," said Maria Del Pilar.
"This is the third time that we put stuff out, we lost everything. Everything in total," said another resident Betty Santana. "We came out with what we had on.
Cardinal Cupich will be in Puerto Rico all week. Check back for on-air and online updates.