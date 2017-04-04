CAREERS

Aldi hiring for jobs at dozens of Chicago area stores

An Aldi grocery store is seen in this undated file photo. (Aldi USA)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Aldi is hiring! The grocery store chain is looking to fill more than 100 jobs in a one-day hiring blitz at four Chicago area stores. Additionally, Aldi is hosting several hiring events at Chicago area stores this month.

Tuesday's hiring events will be held at Aldi stores in Chicago, Chicago Ridge, Joliet and Hammond, Ind. Complete details are below.

Available positions vary by store, but include store associates ($13.00 - 13.50/hour), shift managers (associate wage + $4.50/hour when performing manager duties), and manager trainees (starting at $56,192/year with the opportunity to earn $76,000-$100,000 as a store manager). Aldi also offers the following benefits to eligible employees: medical/dental/vision insurance, vacation time and paid holidays, 401(k) plan, among others.

Aldi requires potential employees be able to lift and stock merchandise up to 45 pounds, be at least 18 years old and a high school diploma or equivalent is preferred. Applicants must also pass a drug screening and background check.

Interested candidates are asked to apply in person at each hiring event.

ALDI APRIL HIRING EVENTS :

Chicago
8500 S. Holland Road
April 4, 2017: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hiring for stores on Chicago's South Side

Chicago Ridge
9640 S. Ridgeland Avenue
April 4, 2017: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hiring for stores in Chicago's south suburbs

Hammond, Ind.
7925 Indianapolis Boulevard
April 4, 2017: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Joliet
2601 W. Jefferson Street
April 4, 2017: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Hiring for two stores in Joliet, IL.

Chicago
2600 N. Clybourn Avenue
April 7, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Chicago

4500 N. Broadway
April 10, 2017: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Batavia
451 North Randall Road
April 11, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Hiring for stores located in Geneva, North Aurora, Batavia, and St. Charles, IL.

Romeoville - Rasmussen College
1400 Normantown Road
April 12, 2017: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hiring for stores located in Lockport, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Lemont, Plainfield, Homer Glen, and New Lenox, IL.

Glen Ellyn
700 Roosevelt Road
April 13, 2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Hiring for stores located in West Chicago, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Addison, Glen Ellyn, Aurora, Wheaton, Lisle, and Naperville, IL.

Villa Park
400 W. North Avenue
April 18, 2017: 2 p.m - 8 p.m.
Hiring for stores located in Schiller Park, Melrose Park, Northlake, Bellwood, Westmont, Aurora, Darien, Broadview, Morton Grove, Villa Park, Hoffman Estates, and Palatine, IL.

Tinley Park
16150 S. Harlem Avenue
April 18, 2017: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Montgomery

2050 Mayfield Drive
April 21, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Hiring for stores located in Montgomery, Rochelle, De Kalb, and Sugar Grove, IL.

Niles
6250 W. Touhy
April 23, 2017: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hiring for stores located in Morton Grove, Villa Park, Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Chicago, Harwood Heights, Niles, Streamwood, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, and Prospect Heights, IL.

Schaumburg
1412 E. Algonquin Road
April 22, 2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hiring for stores located in Elk Grove Village, Arlington Heights, Skokie, Evanston, and Schaumburg, IL.

Elk Grove Village
620 Meacham Road
April 24, 2017: 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Hiring for stores located in Elk Grove Village, Arlington Heights, Skokie, Evanston, and Schaumburg, IL.

Geneva
975 E. State Street
April 27, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Aurora
4444 Ogden Avenue
April 27, 2017: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Hiring for our stores located in Glen Ellyn, Bellwood, Aurora, Wheaton, Lisle, Westmont, Naperville, Darien, Oswego, & Broadview, IL.
