Aldi hiring for jobs at dozens of Chicago area stores

Aldi is hiring! The grocery store chain is looking to fill more than 100 jobs in a one-day hiring blitz at four Chicago area stores. Additionally, Aldi is hosting several hiring events at Chicago area stores this month.Tuesday's hiring events will be held at Aldi stores in Chicago, Chicago Ridge, Joliet and Hammond, Ind. Complete details are below.Available positions vary by store, but include store associates ($13.00 - 13.50/hour), shift managers (associate wage + $4.50/hour when performing manager duties), and manager trainees (starting at $56,192/year with the opportunity to earn $76,000-$100,000 as a store manager). Aldi also offers the following benefits to eligible employees: medical/dental/vision insurance, vacation time and paid holidays, 401(k) plan, among others.Aldi requires potential employees be able to lift and stock merchandise up to 45 pounds, be at least 18 years old and a high school diploma or equivalent is preferred. Applicants must also pass a drug screening and background check.Interested candidates are asked to apply in person at each hiring event.8500 S. Holland RoadApril 4, 2017: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.Hiring for stores on Chicago's South Side9640 S. Ridgeland AvenueApril 4, 2017: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.Hiring for stores in Chicago's south suburbs7925 Indianapolis BoulevardApril 4, 2017: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.2601 W. Jefferson StreetApril 4, 2017: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.Hiring for two stores in Joliet, IL.2600 N. Clybourn AvenueApril 7, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.4500 N. BroadwayApril 10, 2017: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.451 North Randall RoadApril 11, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.Hiring for stores located in Geneva, North Aurora, Batavia, and St. Charles, IL.1400 Normantown RoadApril 12, 2017: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.Hiring for stores located in Lockport, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Lemont, Plainfield, Homer Glen, and New Lenox, IL.700 Roosevelt RoadApril 13, 2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.Hiring for stores located in West Chicago, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Addison, Glen Ellyn, Aurora, Wheaton, Lisle, and Naperville, IL.400 W. North AvenueApril 18, 2017: 2 p.m - 8 p.m.Hiring for stores located in Schiller Park, Melrose Park, Northlake, Bellwood, Westmont, Aurora, Darien, Broadview, Morton Grove, Villa Park, Hoffman Estates, and Palatine, IL.16150 S. Harlem AvenueApril 18, 2017: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.2050 Mayfield DriveApril 21, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.Hiring for stores located in Montgomery, Rochelle, De Kalb, and Sugar Grove, IL.6250 W. TouhyApril 23, 2017: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.Hiring for stores located in Morton Grove, Villa Park, Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Chicago, Harwood Heights, Niles, Streamwood, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, and Prospect Heights, IL.1412 E. Algonquin RoadApril 22, 2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Hiring for stores located in Elk Grove Village, Arlington Heights, Skokie, Evanston, and Schaumburg, IL.620 Meacham RoadApril 24, 2017: 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.Hiring for stores located in Elk Grove Village, Arlington Heights, Skokie, Evanston, and Schaumburg, IL.975 E. State StreetApril 27, 2017: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.4444 Ogden AvenueApril 27, 2017: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.Hiring for our stores located in Glen Ellyn, Bellwood, Aurora, Wheaton, Lisle, Westmont, Naperville, Darien, Oswego, & Broadview, IL.