City of Chicago launches summer job and recreation fair for kids, young adults

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There are tens of thousands of jobs available to young people all through the One Summer Chicago program.

It's the second largest jobs program in the nation with a lot to offer.

"There are so many jobs, there are hundreds of jobs, there's thousands actually, 30,000 opportunities that are going to be available this summer," said Deputy Commissioner of Youth Services Mary Ellen Messner.

Jobs that could be the foundation for the future for kids, including employment in child care, painting, gardening, working in government and more.

Dad Freeman Sallay brought his daughter to get things started.

"She can get out of my pocket so she can get a job and have something to do for the summer," Sallay said.

Once kids narrow their search, they will get the guidance they need to find a job that's best suited for them.

"I was looking at the library because it'll be a good opportunity for me," said student Latriya Sallay.

In order to apply, you have to be between 14 and 24 years old and live in Chicago.

Saturday was the first of three job resource fairs held by the city of Chicago. Families at the fair were also able to learn about camps, sports and recreational programs for young people ages 6 to 24.

Two more summer job resource fairs will take place the following Saturdays, April 21 and April 28.

The April 21 One Summer Chicago fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamilton Park at 513 West 72nd Street.

On April 28 it will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Broadway Armory located at 5917 N. Broadway Street.

For more information call 311 or visit onesummerchicago.org.
