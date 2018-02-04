DISABILITY ISSUES

Flour to Empower bakery in Elmhurst empowers those with brain injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Flour to Empower teaches life and job skills. (WLS)

By
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Synapse House empowers and employs individuals who have sustained brain injuries.

The Elmhurst nonprofit's latest endeavor is a baker program - called Flour to Empower -- that teaches life and job skills.

Deborah Giesler, the founder and executive director of Synapse House, had the idea.

"I am a speech therapist by trade and I worked Trauma 1 hospital here in the Chicago area," she said. "We had a lot of individuals who were coming back after they left our rehabilitation program and asking 'What now?' What do people do now if they can't return back to their former life, whether that's going back to school or going back to work?"

Giesler created Synapse House to offer programs focusing on business skills, culinary and employment readiness.

"So something to provide that quality of life where you feel you are being productive again, giving back this is a community kind of program so that is why this is important to us and to everybody that comes here," she said.

Synapse House follows a clubhouse model with idea of doing work as a healing process for participants.

"So we have our business unit that does all of our administrative work so if you send us a donation you're going to get a letter back from a survivor. Not from me but from someone actually telling you their personal story of why that donation helped them by coming to this program," Giesler said.

Flour to Empower has two functions.

"Not only as a social enterprise to help raise money for our organization but also to teach job skills for individuals going back to work. This is a great place to practice those work skills before they go out," Giesler said.

For more information on Synapse House and Flour to Empower, visit: http://www.synapsehouse.org/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersbakingjobsdisability issuesElmhurst
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISABILITY ISSUES
Easterseals' adult programs ending in Chicago, Tinley Park
A sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol' at the Goodman Theatre
Campaign aims to teach disability etiquette
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
More disability issues
CAREERS
Don't let your social media keep you from getting that new job
Job: Evening Newscast Producer
Job: Digital Sales Manager
Step Up hosts meet-up for for National Mentoring Month
More Careers
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver
Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl
Cook County sheriff warns of phone scam
CPD carjacking task force to meet Monday
Amtrak crash in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, over 100 injured
Attempted sexual assault, robbery reported in Wrigleyville
Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood
Show More
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Jewelry stolen from Beverly Hills hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee
Police: Man lectured girls about Nazis in Riverside candy store
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
More News
Top Video
Properly-sauced wings for Super Bowl parties
Ill. GOP chairman calls for Ives to take controversial ad off the air
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video