Highest paying jobs you can land without a degree

A four-year college degree can help in any future earning potential in the workforce. But there are plenty of high-paying positions that don't require you to take up the courses and debt of a Bachelor's degree.

Here are the five highest paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree.
Air-traffic controller
Median wage: Nearly $123,000
No work experience required
Just an Associate's degree needed

Nuclear-power-reactor operator
Median wage: $88,560
Learn on the job
Just a high school diploma needed
No work experience required
Transportation, storage, and distribution manager
Median annual wage: $86,630
Five or more years of experience needed
More than 27,000 positions open by 2024

First-line supervisor of police and detectives
Median annual wage: $82,090
Less than five years' experience needed
High school diploma required
Elevator installer and repairer
Median annual wage: $80,870
No work experience required
Nearly 6,000 open jobs by 2024

Other jobs making the list: Commercial pilots, dental hygienists, funeral service directors, and postmasters and mail superintendents.

Source: Clark.com
