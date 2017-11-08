Highest paying jobs you can land without a degree

A four-year college degree can help in any future earning potential in the workforce. But there are plenty of high-paying positions that don't require you to take up the courses and debt of a Bachelor's degree.Here are the five highest paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree.Median wage: Nearly $123,000No work experience requiredJust an Associate's degree neededMedian wage: $88,560Learn on the jobJust a high school diploma neededNo work experience requiredMedian annual wage: $86,630Five or more years of experience neededMore than 27,000 positions open by 2024Median annual wage: $82,090Less than five years' experience neededHigh school diploma requiredMedian annual wage: $80,870No work experience requiredNearly 6,000 open jobs by 2024Other jobs making the list: Commercial pilots, dental hygienists, funeral service directors, and postmasters and mail superintendents.