CAREERS

How to help your teen get a job, manage 1st paycheck

EMBED </>More Videos

Many Chicago area teens are looking for their first summer job. But once many of them get their first paycheck, they may not know what to do with it or how to manage the money. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Many Chicago area teens are looking for their first summer job.

But once many of them get their first paycheck, they may not know what to do with it or how to manage the money.

One Summer Chicago and the Economic Awareness Council teamed up to help teens and families learn how to be financially fit.

One Summer Chicago expects to help 31,000 teens find summer jobs this year. Lisa Davis, of One Summer Chicago, explained which positions are open.

The application deadline is May 21. CLICK HERE to apply.

Economic Awareness Council Founder Tracy Frizzell explained the goal of her nonprofit, how adults can help teens become financially literate and what teens should do after they get their first paycheck:

-Open a free bank account
-Ask about direct deposit
-Ask for overdraft protection

CLICK HERE to find out more about the Economic Awareness Council.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsmoneyteen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job: News Operations Manager
Job: 10pm Newscast Producer
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
Best and worst states for working moms in 2018
More Careers
Top Stories
Georgia man charged in Ogilvie suspicious package incident
More charges possible for Dixon High School shooting suspect
School bus crash in NJ kills 2, injures 45
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Hawaii volcano Kilauea eruption shoots ash plume into sky, USGS says
Lincoln Yards development to include several entertainment venues
2 young brothers killed in head-on, street-racing crash identified
Laurie Dann School Shooting: Timeline of 1988 crime spree
Show More
Rapper T.I. 'wrongfully arrested' near his home, lawyer says
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
Man pleads guilty to raping 2 women on Joliet trail; ID'd as attacker in 3rd case
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral; man threatened to call ICE
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
More News