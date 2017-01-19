Job: Broadcast Systems Specialist

WLS-TV Chicago is looking for a Broadcast Systems Specialist with at least 5 years of experience in TV broadcast, digital media and TV production.Responsibilities include designing, implementing and troubleshooting major technical systems plus production work for the most dominant TV station in the number three TV market.The candidate must demonstrate the ability to pivot and manage changing priorities and tight deadlines of the department. The successful candidate will possess strong information technology and networking skills including command of TCP/IP, media over IP and computer scripting. The candidate should possess project management, CAD or Visio documentation, television production and interpersonal communication skills. The TV station runs a 24/7 operation and the candidate will be required to work some nights, weekends and holidays and should have the ability to lift and carry equipment as necessary.Experience in newsroom automation (DALET), control room automation (Ross Overdrive) and channel automation (ITX) and editing platforms (FCP and Adobe Premier) is a plus.A degree in a technical field and appropriate certifications preferred.Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume atRequisition ID # 419875BRNo phone calls, pleaseEqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL