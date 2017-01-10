  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Digital Reporter

Digital Reporter

Job Description:

ABC7 Chicago is looking for an ambitious digital reporter to cover news and enterprise stories for our digital platforms.

Responsibilities:
The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who will shoot and edit stories for all ABC7 digital platforms. We are looking for a reporter who pitches original stories, interesting angles on big stories and works sources to break news. We are looking for a journalist who will create content that engages our digital audience through compelling writing, use of sound, video and graphics.

Basic Qualifications:
Must be able to develop a story from conception to completion. Ability to write, shoot and edit news and feature stories under deadline pressure. Must possess knowledge of digital platforms and social media.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of web publishing preferred. 3-5 years of medium to large market experience preferred. Must be willing to work flexible and unpredictable hours.
Required Education:
College degree required

Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume at:
www.disneycareers.com
Requisition ID # 395580BR
No phone calls, please

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Account Executive - Multimedia Business Development Specialist
Job: Weekend Morning Anchor - General Assignment Reporter
Job: Program Coordinator
ABC7 Chicago Internships
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Finland gives 2,000 citizens guaranteed income
Job: Account Executive - Multimedia Business Development Specialist
Thinking big to transform your career
Verizon to host Rolling Meadows hiring event
More Careers
Top Stories
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
Police: Grilled cheese sandwich sparks shooting, standoff
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
St. Charles school closed Tuesday after widespread illness among students, staff
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Woman with head injury found dead in Englewood
Krispy Kreme opens in Homewood
Show More
Sheriff's office allegedly uncovers one of their own deputies filmed sex act with dog
Trump asks vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head commission on vaccines
Lipinski staffer found dead in Oak Lawn after domestic fight, police say
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Orlando officers search for deadly police shooting suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos