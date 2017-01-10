Job: Digital Reporter

ABC7 Chicago is looking for an ambitious digital reporter to cover news and enterprise stories for our digital platforms.The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who will shoot and edit stories for all ABC7 digital platforms. We are looking for a reporter who pitches original stories, interesting angles on big stories and works sources to break news. We are looking for a journalist who will create content that engages our digital audience through compelling writing, use of sound, video and graphics.Must be able to develop a story from conception to completion. Ability to write, shoot and edit news and feature stories under deadline pressure. Must possess knowledge of digital platforms and social media.Knowledge of web publishing preferred. 3-5 years of medium to large market experience preferred. Must be willing to work flexible and unpredictable hours.Required Education:College degree requiredInterested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume at:Requisition ID # 395580BRNo phone calls, pleaseEqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL