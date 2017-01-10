Job: Digital Reporter

Digital Reporter
Job Description:
ABC7 Chicago is looking for an ambitious digital reporter to cover news and enterprise stories for our digital platforms.
Responsibilities:
The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who will shoot and edit stories for all ABC7 digital platforms. We are looking for a reporter who pitches original stories, interesting angles on big stories and works sources to break news. We are looking for a journalist who will create content that engages our digital audience through compelling writing, use of sound, video and graphics.
Basic Qualifications:
Must be able to develop a story from conception to completion. Ability to write, shoot and edit news and feature stories under deadline pressure. Must possess knowledge of digital platforms and social media.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of web publishing preferred. 3-5 years of medium to large market experience preferred. Must be willing to work flexible and unpredictable hours.
Required Education:
College degree required
Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume at:
www.disneycareers.com
Requisition ID # 395580BR
No phone calls, please
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
