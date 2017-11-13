Job: Digital Sales Manager

Job Description
ABC 7 Chicago WLS-TV is seeking an experienced and energetic Digital Sales Executive to sell multi-platform verticals for advertising. This self-motivated seller and proactive team player will serve as the Digital Sales Manager and oversee revenue growth, development of digital strategies across multi-platforms. Reporting to the VP, GSM you are responsible for building and cultivating strong business relationships with dedicated digital ad agencies, direct clients, and assisting the Sales Team. This individual must have the ability to manage multiple projects and have experience in creating effective online advertising campaigns. Position requires strong writing and presentation skills with the ability to work with a team.
Responsibilities
- Driving revenue growth by developing and executing strategic sales plans that achieve client and company goals
- Working hand in hand with Account Executives to develop digital revenue
- Effectively managing customer expectations and contributing to a high level of customer satisfaction
- Gain a deep working knowledge of ABC 7 WLS-TV digital products and audiences and how to effectively deploy them for our customer(s) benefit
- Monitoring customer, market and competitor activity and providing feedback to stakeholders
- Contributing to a positive culture of success
- Providing detailed and accurate sales forecasting on a weekly basis
- Proactively managing sales activity, pipeline and lead generation to levels that achieve budgeted goals
- Building and maintaining a positive reputation within our industry, one based on service, integrity and growth
Qualifications
- BA in business, marketing, communications or related field
- Minimum 5+ years' digital sales experience
- Demonstrated history of generating new business; meeting and exceeding sales budgets
- Most qualified candidate will have strong and proven relationships with digital agencies
- Self-motivated, proactive individual capable of working collaboratively as a member of the sales team as well as independently
- Excellent oral and written communication, including the ability to present effectively in order to "close the deal".
Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume online at
www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID# 501149BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL