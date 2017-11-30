Job: Meteorologist

Meteorologist
Job Description:
ABC 7 Chicago is looking for a dynamic meteorologist to join our ABC 7 Weather Team. You are right for this job if you win breaking weather, know the science behind the forecast, have mastered the technology, and deliver your presentation in an engaging and compelling manner.
Responsibilities:
*Preparing and executing compelling, energetic and informative weather reports for on-air newscasts and other station platforms
*Update forecast/conditions and interact with viewers via social media
*Keep newsroom producers and managers up-to-date on breaking weather conditions
*Provide extensive coverage during severe/extreme weather events
*Ability to work as a team with other meteorologists and newsroom personnel
*Ability to report live on weather events
*Connect and give back to the community through public appearances and other community work
Qualifications:
*Dynamic and conversational presentation skills
*Knowledge of The Weather Company graphics systems and ability to build a show independently
*5 years or more experience as an on-air meteorologist
*Ability to work a flexible schedule
Required Education:
*College Degree in Meteorology required
*CBM and/or NWA Seals of Approval preferred
Additional Information:
This is an AFTRA-represented position.
If you are right for this job, you may apply at disneycareers.com
Requisition ID # 509830BR
Please include a link to your demo reel.
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
