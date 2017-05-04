ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Multimedia Account Executive

Job Description:
ABC 7 Chicago seeks a motivated self-starter who enjoys a highly competitive marketplace to assume the role of Multimedia Account Executive on our local sales staff.
Responsibilities:
This position will be responsible for developing new business partnerships, including selling and execution of internet and digital projects, promotions, sponsorships and packages.

Basic Qualifications:
The position requires a proven track record in sales/new business development, with experience in advertising agencies, as well as, direct client contact.

Position requires strong writing and presentation skills and Microsoft Office and computer literacy is imperative.

Preferred Qualifications:

Three to five years of experience in electronic media sales is preferred.

Interested candidates should upload a cover letter and resume online at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID# 415880BR
No phone calls please.

--

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
