Job: News Operations Manager

Job Description

ABC 7 Chicago is looking for its next news operations manager. Join the #1 team in Chicago and help define the future of newsgathering. You'll work with a talented group of photographers, editors and editorial staff members as you oversee all operational aspects of the newsgathering process.

Responsibilities
Lead and manage station's news photographers, media managers and editors; provide those employees with feedback and ensure high quality production values in all newscasts

  • Schedule photographers, gear and vehicles

  • Oversee maintenance of news vehicles

  • Troubleshoot equipment issues and serve as primary news contact to engineering and IT departments

  • Plan operational aspects of special events coverage, such as election night, major sporting events, and out of town trips

  • Define workflows in the field, edit area and transmission

  • Monitor new and emerging technologies and evaluate how those technologies can enhance and streamline news workflows

  • Work with VP/news director on capital and operational budget development

  • Take lead on all newsgathering safety and risk management issues

  • Develop and maintain vendor relationships; negotiate services


Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have an in depth knowledge of field newsgathering and edit operations; significant experience dealing with the demands of a 24/7 news operation and the pressures of executing breaking news; knowledge of new and emerging newsgathering technologies such as cellular bonded technology; superb communication and organizational skills

Preferred Qualifications
5+ years experience as a news photographer; knowledge of labor union contracts preferred.
Education
College degree required.
Additional Information
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 555646BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
