Job: News Operations Manager

ABC 7 Chicago is looking for its next news operations manager. Join the #1 team in Chicago and help define the future of newsgathering. You'll work with a talented group of photographers, editors and editorial staff members as you oversee all operational aspects of the newsgathering process.Lead and manage station's news photographers, media managers and editors; provide those employees with feedback and ensure high quality production values in all newscastsThe ideal candidate will have an in depth knowledge of field newsgathering and edit operations; significant experience dealing with the demands of a 24/7 news operation and the pressures of executing breaking news; knowledge of new and emerging newsgathering technologies such as cellular bonded technology; superb communication and organizational skills5+ years experience as a news photographer; knowledge of labor union contracts preferred.College degree required.Additional InformationCandidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID # 555646BRNo phone calls, please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL