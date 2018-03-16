Job: Newswriter - Fill-In Producer

Newswriter - Fill-In Producer
Job Description
ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is looking for a creative and nimble newscast producer who is willing to produce any show and write for our content platforms.
Basic Qualifications
Excellent writing skills and solid news judgment are a must for this crucial newsroom position. Must also be adept at using video, graphics and storytelling techniques. The ideal candidate will have experience producing newscasts in a medium or large market, as well as experience with desktop editing. Must be willing to work morning, evening and weekend shifts.
Required Education
College degree required.
Additional Information
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 534066BR
No phone calls, please.
This is a NABET represented position.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
