  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Newswriter - Fill-In Producer

Newswriter - Fill-In Producer

Job Description

ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is looking for a creative and nimble newscast producer who is willing to produce any show and write for our content platforms.

Basic Qualifications
Excellent writing skills and solid news judgment are a must for this crucial newsroom position. Must also be adept at using video, graphics and storytelling techniques. The ideal candidate will have experience producing newscasts in a medium or large market, as well as experience with desktop editing. Must be willing to work morning, evening and weekend shifts.

Required Education
College degree required.

Additional Information

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 534066BR
No phone calls, please.

This is a NABET represented position.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobsLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist
Job: Editor - Producer, Windy City Live - ABC7 Chicago WLS-TV
Job: Evening Newscast Producer
Job: Freelance Digital Content Producer
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Hospitals offer big bonuses, free housing and tuition to recruit nurses
Job: Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist
FedEx's first black female pilot reflects on her journey
Job: Editor - Producer, Windy City Live - ABC7 Chicago WLS-TV
More Careers
Top Stories
Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
1,100 Downers Grove students get hour detentions for walkouts
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Police: Man grabbed teen, tried to abduct her in West Lawn
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Pa. girl
Show More
Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day
Custodian accused of stealing from students' bags during walkout
Delivery driver shot in Washington Park
Man convicted of killing off-duty Cook Co. Sheriff's officer in 2013 sentenced to 65 years in prison
Man killed by boulder dropped from California overpass
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos