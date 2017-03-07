ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Political Reporter

Political Reporter

Job Description:

ABC7 Chicago is looking for an aggressive, well-sourced reporter to cover local and national politics.

Responsibilities:
Report on politics in the city of Chicago, surrounding suburbs and state of Illinois. Also report on national issues as they impact our region. We're looking for a reporter who knows where to dig, researches and pitches stories, work sources to break news and tells compelling stories on every platform.

Basic Qualifications:
Must have prior reporting experience; be able to work under intense deadline pressure; have ability to turn stories for multiple newscasts and digital platforms. Must possess solid writing and reporting skills. Must show competency and interest in engaging with digital audience. Must also be available to travel, when needed.

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior experience covering a political beat. Ability and knowledge of shooting and editing video.

Required Education:
College degree required; 3-5 years of large market experience preferred.

Additional Information:
This is an AFTRA-represented position

Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at
www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID# 430581BR
No phone calls, please

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location-Chicago, IL
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobsChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Veteran broadcast journalist and ABC 7 political reporter, Charles Thomas to retire
Job: Part-Time Desk Assistant
Job: Broadcast Systems Specialist
Job: Account Executive - Multimedia Business Development Specialist
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Want to work from home? Priceline is hiring
Six Flags Great America hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers
Veteran broadcast journalist and ABC 7 political reporter, Charles Thomas to retire
Job: Part-Time Desk Assistant
More Careers
Top Stories
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Angry customer shoves sandwich at employee, causes ruckus inside restaurant
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
WikiLeaks publishes CIA trove alleging wide scale hacking
Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say
Show More
Indiana police: Woman died trying to save missing dog who drowned
25 arrested, mostly teenagers, after 'pandemonium,' mace, fights in Philly neighborhood
2 men shoot, kill each other after online argument
Where is Richard Simmons?
Trump says Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it cuts abortions
More News
Photos
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
More Photos