Job: Political Reporter

Political Reporter
Job Description:
ABC7 Chicago is looking for an aggressive, well-sourced reporter to cover local and national politics.
Responsibilities:
Report on politics in the city of Chicago, surrounding suburbs and state of Illinois. Also report on national issues as they impact our region. We're looking for a reporter who knows where to dig, researches and pitches stories, work sources to break news and tells compelling stories on every platform.
Basic Qualifications:
Must have prior reporting experience; be able to work under intense deadline pressure; have ability to turn stories for multiple newscasts and digital platforms. Must possess solid writing and reporting skills. Must show competency and interest in engaging with digital audience. Must also be available to travel, when needed.
Preferred Qualifications:
Prior experience covering a political beat. Ability and knowledge of shooting and editing video.
Required Education:
College degree required; 3-5 years of large market experience preferred.
Additional Information:
This is an AFTRA-represented position
Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at
www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID# 430581BR
No phone calls, please
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location-Chicago, IL
