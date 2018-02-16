Job: Vacation Relief Photographer - Editor - Live Shot Tech

Vacation Relief Photographer - Editor - Live Shot Tech
Job Description:
ABC 7, Chicago's #1 news station, is looking for a vacation relief photographer/editor/live shot tech.
Responsibilities:
Must be able to exercise good judgment and cope with very demanding and fast paced news environment, while always being safety conscious. Candidate must be available to work all shifts, including overnight and weekend shifts. Must be available for significant overtime and willing to work holidays and travel.
Basic Qualifications
Individual must have 5 years minimum experience as ENG news videographer, microwave technician and non-linear editor.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with KU uplinks, Adobe Premiere editing and live streaming video is a plus.
Additional Information:
Salary per NABET/ABC Agreement. Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID # 526444BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
