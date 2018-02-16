ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Vacation Relief Photographer - Editor - Live Shot Tech

Vacation Relief Photographer - Editor - Live Shot Tech

Job Description:

ABC 7, Chicago's #1 news station, is looking for a vacation relief photographer/editor/live shot tech.

Responsibilities:
Must be able to exercise good judgment and cope with very demanding and fast paced news environment, while always being safety conscious. Candidate must be available to work all shifts, including overnight and weekend shifts. Must be available for significant overtime and willing to work holidays and travel.
Basic Qualifications
Individual must have 5 years minimum experience as ENG news videographer, microwave technician and non-linear editor.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with KU uplinks, Adobe Premiere editing and live streaming video is a plus.
Additional Information:
Salary per NABET/ABC Agreement. Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID # 526444BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Evening Newscast Producer
Job: Digital Sales Manager
Job: Freelance Digital Content Producer
ABC7's Jerry Taft to retire in January 2018
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Flour to Empower bakery in Elmhurst empowers those with brain injuries
Don't let your social media keep you from getting that new job
Job: Evening Newscast Producer
Job: Digital Sales Manager
More Careers
Top Stories
Visitation to be held for slain Chicago police commander Friday
Police: 3 injured in accidental shooting inside downtown hotel
Russian operatives in election meddling indictment came to Illinois
Fired Madigan consultant arrested, allegedly violated protection order
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
Woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
Product specialists keep Chicago Auto Show attendees informed
Show More
Police: Person found fatally stabbed after crash in Cragin
Infant from Puerto Rico has lifesaving surgery in Oak Lawn
Man charged in carjacking, fatal crash on Near North Side
Home tutor accused of trying to meet with teen for sex
Millennial con man lives life of luxury with investor money
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos