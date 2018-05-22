CAREERS

Macy's looks to hire 150 new Chicago area workers

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While many department stores are closing around the country, Macy's is on a hiring spree in the Chicago area.

The chain is looking to fill 1,000 full-time and part-time positions in the cosmetics departments at stores across the country, including nine stores in the Chicago area. Positions are available at the flagship store on State Street.

In Chicago, the company is looking to hire approximately 150 new positions across departments.

Hiring events will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at these locations:

-State Street
-Oakbrook Center
-Old Orchard
-Water Tower Place
-Northbrook Court
-Woodfield
-Orland Square
-Fox Valley
-The Promenade Bolingbrook

The company recommends applying in advance at MacysJOBS.com.

Macy's is celebrating a growth in sales, seeing a 3.6-percent increase compared to this time last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersmacy'sjobscareersChicagoOak BrookSkokieLoopStreetervilleNorthbrookSchaumburgOrland ParkBolingbrookAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Macy's looks to hire 150 new Chicago area workers
How to help your teen get a job, manage 1st paycheck
Job: News Operations Manager
Job: 10pm Newscast Producer
More Careers
Top Stories
Panama City active shooter, standoff follow suspicious death, police say
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys
Chicago's 'Cloud Gate' named among top 10 landmarks in the US
ACLU calls for Amazon to stop offering facial recognition technology
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parents' home after they sued him
Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology
Show More
Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake
Brandi Chastain plaque flap hearkens back to Cristiano Ronaldo statue
Wedding-night crash kills 2 officers, including groom
Bird of prey kills beloved Chihuahua named Bruno
Convicted sex trafficker says women acted willingly
More News