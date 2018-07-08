NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Hiring ex-offenders

Hiring ex-offenders isn't just about giving someone a second chance, some experts say it's a necessity given the current strength of our economy. (WLS)

Hiring ex-offenders isn't just about giving someone a second chance, some experts say it's a necessity given the current strength of our economy.

Unemployment is low, businesses are adding more jobs... but there are only so many people to fill those jobs. According to one report, 6 million jobs nationwide are going unfilled.

Ex-offenders could help fill that gap. Talking about this are are Jeff Korzenik, chief investment strategist with Fifth Third Bank and Victor Dickson, CEO of the Safer Foundation, which helps prepare ex-offenders for the workplace.

For more information on the Safer Foundation go to: www.saferfoundation.org.

Hiring ex-offenders isn't just about giving someone a second chance, some experts say it's a necessity given the current strength of our economy.



Hiring ex-offenders isn't just about giving someone a second chance, some experts say it's a necessity given the current strength of our economy.

