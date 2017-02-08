CAREERS

Six Flags America hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
Six Flags American announced it is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers for positions ranging from entry level to management, and will hold hiring events in February and March.

Six Flags said pay for all seasonal positions start at $9 an hour, and opportunities for paid internships for college students are available.

Hiring events are scheduled for Feb. 11 and 25, and March 11 and 25 at Six Flags Great America.

For more information and to apply online before attending a hiring event, visit sixflagsjobs.com, though walk-ins are also welcome, Six Flags said.
Related Topics:
careerssix flagsjobsGurnee
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Veteran broadcast journalist and ABC 7 political reporter, Charles Thomas to retire
Job: Part-Time Desk Assistant
Job: Broadcast Systems Specialist
Amazon says it will create 100K jobs in next 18 months
More Careers
Top Stories
Family outraged by video of CPS student choked out in class
Man fatally stabbed near Union Station Metra tracks
Chris Kennedy running for Illinois governor
3 arrested in Elmwood Park, school lockdown lifted
Indiana man gets 13 years for posing as Chicago psychiatrist
After awful season, Bears ticket prices increase
Singer Al Jarreau retires from touring, cancels Waukegan show
Show More
Man charged with hate crime vandalism of Loop synagogue
Republicans lodge ethics complaint over CPS letter
Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general
Flights canceled ahead of snow storm in Northeast US
Man gets life for fatally shooting Gary police officer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
More Photos