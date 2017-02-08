Six Flags America hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers

Six Flags American announced it is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers for positions ranging from entry level to management, and will hold hiring events in February and March.Six Flags said pay for all seasonal positions start at $9 an hour, and opportunities for paid internships for college students are available.Hiring events are scheduled for Feb. 11 and 25, and March 11 and 25 at Six Flags Great America.For more information and to apply online before attending a hiring event, visit sixflagsjobs.com, though walk-ins are also welcome, Six Flags said.