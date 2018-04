It's Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day at ABC7 Eyewitness News!Children of employees from several departments at WLS-TV visited the studio Thursday morning to learn about what their parents do at work.They got to take a behind-the-scenes tour with Traffic Anchor Roz Varon and made their TV debuts on the 11 a.m. broadcast with anchors Tanja Babich and Terrell Brown and Meteorologist Tracy Butler.